Police arrests two of motorcycle thieves, recovers 5 stolen bikes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Sir Syed Police on Monday arrested two of a motorcycle lifters gang and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to police, the arrested thieves were identified as Muhammad Waqas s/o Hanif and Hameedullah s/o Ghaffar.

The police also recovered five motorcycles bearing registration numbers HDN-3241 stolen from limits of Taimoria Police Station, KFH-0251, lifted from PS Shahra-e-Noor Jahan limits, KGM-2232 stolen from Gulberg PS limits, KDS-6676 lifted from limits of PS Gabol Town and a motorcycle without registration number stolen from the limits of Super Market PS.

Further investigations against arrested are underway.