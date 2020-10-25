UrduPoint.com
Police Arrests Two Outlaws, Recovers Arms, Hashish

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 03:00 PM

Police arrests two outlaws, recovers arms, hashish

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) ::Swabi police in two different actions on Sunday arrested two outlaws and recovered arms and three and half kilogram hashish from their possession.

SHO Tordher Altaf Khan during crackdown on outlaws under the supervision of DSP Chota Lahor Taj Muhammad Khan recovered three and half kilogram hashish from Sohail resident of Tordher.

Similarly, the police in other action arrested Khalil and recovered one Kalashnikov, pistol and rounds from his possession.

The police arrested the both outlaws and started investigation.

