Police arrests wanted dacoit after encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Tando Jam police have arrested an alleged dacoit in injured condition along with a pistol after an encounter.

According to the police spokesperson, Tando Jam police during patrolling encountered a dacoits gang riding a motorcycle near Kunar Plant Link Road, as a result of which a suspect Zahid Gahu was arrested with injuries while one of his accomplice escaped.

The arrested dacoit was found injured after the encounter and was shifted to the hospital for immediate medical treatment, the spokesman said.

During the preliminary investigation, the arrested accused confessed that he belonged to an organized street criminal gang while according to the police record, the accused was wanted by the police in several incidents of robbery and looting within the limits of different police stations.

Tando Jam police is conducting further interrogation of the arrested accused and then he would be produced before concerned court after completion of investigation process, the spokesman added.