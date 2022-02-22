UrduPoint.com

Police Arrests Wanted Dacoit After Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Police arrests wanted dacoit after encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Tando Jam police have arrested an alleged dacoit in injured condition along with a pistol after an encounter.

According to the police spokesperson, Tando Jam police during patrolling encountered a dacoits gang riding a motorcycle near Kunar Plant Link Road, as a result of which a suspect Zahid Gahu was arrested with injuries while one of his accomplice escaped.

The arrested dacoit was found injured after the encounter and was shifted to the hospital for immediate medical treatment, the spokesman said.

During the preliminary investigation, the arrested accused confessed that he belonged to an organized street criminal gang while according to the police record, the accused was wanted by the police in several incidents of robbery and looting within the limits of different police stations.

Tando Jam police is conducting further interrogation of the arrested accused and then he would be produced before concerned court after completion of investigation process, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Injured Police Road Robbery Tando Jam Criminals Court

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Cut-throat playoffs on the cards

PSL 2022: Cut-throat playoffs on the cards

6 minutes ago
 Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, s ..

Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, says Zaira Wasim

48 minutes ago
 Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

58 minutes ago
 Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck ..

Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck as writer for web series

1 hour ago
 Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

2 hours ago
 Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>