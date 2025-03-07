Open Menu

Police Arrests Wanted One Criminal, Recovered Tractor & Buffaloes

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 07:56 PM

Police arrests wanted one criminal, recovered tractor & buffaloes

Operations by Larkana Police against criminals continue as per the directives and orders issued by SSP Larkana Ahmed Chaudhry PSP, QPM on Friday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Operations by Larkana Police against criminals continue as per the directives and orders issued by SSP Larkana Ahmed Chaudhry PSP, QPM on Friday.

Successful operation by Larkana Police within the limits of Hydari Police Station in the Jamali Laro area.

A wanted suspect involved in a murder case has been arrested. The arrested suspect has been identified as Hussain Khahawar.

The suspect is involved in murder case crime number 43/2024 under Section 302 at Hyderi Police Station.

Beside this another successful operation by Larkana Police within the limits of Badah Police Station.

Recovery of a stolen tractor.

The recovered Universal tractor was reported stolen on Last year from the Bhitti Muhalla area.Tractor handed over the original owner.

SSP Larkana Ahmed Chaudhry QPM, PSP has issued strict orders for the arrest of suspects involved in the tractor theft and instructed the concerned DSP Dokri to submit a report on the matter.

Similarly, under the supervision of ASP City Abdullah Afzal, SHO Hyderi Inspector Nisar Ahmed Brohi conducted a successful operation in Katcha, recovering two stolen buffaloes worth millions.The recovered buffaloes were reported stolen, from the Aqil Road area.

As a result of the police's non-stop operations against the suspects, both buffaloes were recovered from the Katcha area and, after verification, handed over to the rightful owner, Qurban Ali, in accordance with legal requirements.

Raids by the police for the arrest of the suspects are ongoing.

