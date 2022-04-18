Police arrests woman for killing her step daughter

UrduPoint.com

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested a woman and charged her with killing her 5 years old step daughter by subjecting her to beating which left her with fatal wounds.

The police spokesman informed here Monday that SHO City police station Ghulam Mujtaba Shaikh, after conducting an inquiry of the incident, arrested Afshan Arain.

He informed that Afshan critically injured 5 years old Anabea who was daughter of her husband's first wife.

The child was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital where she succumbed to injuries in 2 days on April 15.

The spokesman said as per the inquiry Afshan used to physically abuse the slain child and her 10 years old elder brother.

He said once the accused injured a leg of the boy.

The spokesman told that the accused married Muhammad Nafees Arain, the girl's father, after taking divorce from her first husband with whom she also left her only son.

The incident's FIR has been registered at City police station on complaint of Arain, Anabea's father and husband of the accused, under section 302, 337 Ai and 337 Fi of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) in crime number 18/2022.

