Police ASI died of coronavirus in muzaffargarh

(@FahadShabbir)

An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police died of coronavirus at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police died of coronavirus at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Muzaffargarh.

According to police sources, ASI Abdur Rasheed was tested coronavirus positive on December 10.

Soon after confirmation of positive report, he was shifted to Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Muzaffargarh for treatment.

The police official died on Sunday night.

The deceased police official was deputed as security incharge in tehsil Jatoi.