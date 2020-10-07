UrduPoint.com
Police ASI Embraces Martyrdom During Encounter With Dacoits

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 10:50 AM

Police ASI embraces martyrdom during encounter with dacoits

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police embraced martyrdom during an encounter with dacoits, in limits of Rangpur police station .

A dangerous dacoit namely Ghulam Shabbir also died during the exchange of fire.

According to police sources, Ameerpur police picket in-charge, Mulazim Hussain raided to arrest dacoits involved in a dacoity at Pir Dona Rajan. During raid, dacoits opened fire at police party. ASI Mulazim Hussain sustained bullet injury and was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to injuries . Meanwhile , the dacoit was also shot dead. The police cardoned off the area to arrest other accomplices of the dacoit.

