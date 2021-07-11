Police ask public transporters to stop providing facilities to unvaccinated people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :The police here on Sunday asked the public transport owners to stop providing the facilities to the people who had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

At a meeting, the secretary regional transport authority Waheed Pahnwar, SP Traffic Alhaaj Mukhtiar Solangi gave 15 days to the transporters for implementation of the directives, the police spokesman informed here.

He said the SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh and Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro in view of the upcoming wave of the COVID-19 had given 15 days after which the unvaccinated people would not be offered the transport facility.

The spokesman said the police would also check the vehicles to implement the court's order against installation of the CNG kits.