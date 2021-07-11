UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Ask Public Transporters To Stop Providing Facilities To Unvaccinated People

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 09:10 PM

Police ask public transporters to stop providing facilities to unvaccinated people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :The police here on Sunday asked the public transport owners to stop providing the facilities to the people who had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

At a meeting, the secretary regional transport authority Waheed Pahnwar, SP Traffic Alhaaj Mukhtiar Solangi gave 15 days to the transporters for implementation of the directives, the police spokesman informed here.

He said the SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh and Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro in view of the upcoming wave of the COVID-19 had given 15 days after which the unvaccinated people would not be offered the transport facility.

The spokesman said the police would also check the vehicles to implement the court's order against installation of the CNG kits.

Related Topics

CNG Police Vehicles Traffic Hyderabad Sunday Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Four-day holiday for Eid Al Adha for public sector

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber, Emirates Development Bank sign Mo ..

16 minutes ago

DCD, Dubai&#039;s Committee for Building Permit Pr ..

46 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain achieves score of 97 percent in Sec ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Food Security Council holds second meetin ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Health Services opens two new orthopedic ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.