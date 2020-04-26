Police asked for high vigilance from Iftar to Sehr timings

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Superintendent of Police (Saddar) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk has directed police officials for strict patrolling and high vigilance in their respective areas from Iftar to Sehr timings.

He made these directions while chairing a meeting with all SDPOs and SHOs from Saddar Zone as per directions of Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed.

He directed that the mosques security should be on priority during the holy month of Ramazan and special deployment to be made at mosques kept in Category-A and Category-B whereas the Category-C mosques shall be manned with volunteers.

As the crime rate increases in evenings and Sehri time, therefore the strict vigilance to be ensured in Sehri times as well like in evenings.

All SDPOs and SHOs informed about the crime figures in their respective Areas where a surge in car and motorcycle theft is observed against the same in last year. While there is a decrease in Vehicle/Motorcycle recovery as well as the heads of Arms ordinance and prohibition act. The SP directed to focus on it and improve performance in this regard.

He said that performance of PO squads constituted at all Police Stations and should be checked on daily basis.

He directed SDPOs and SHOs to brief the personnel at Nakas and checking points personally and SOPs regarding safety equipment, bullet proof vests, weapons and stopping signs etc be strictly followed.

-All SDPOs and SHOs were also directed to conduct the security audit of all key installations in their respective areas and furnish reports within one week.

-Extra strength for night duties should be provided with masks, sanitizers and be duly briefed before their deployment for their nature of duty.

- All SDPOs and SHOs will personally check two files of under investigation cases daily, write their diary (Zimni) in property cases and will send their reports.

All Investigation officers were tasked to arrest the nominated accused during the next 15 days and their performance will be checked via prescribed scoring proforma. Such officers with the fortnightly points under 60 will be replaced with suitable officers.

Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk asked to start ban awareness campaign for the public regarding their security regarding burglary and theft. A pamphlet shall be dispensed in the public in all Sub-divisions.

All participants were directed to discharge their duties with keen interest and keep their subordinates active and motivated to control the crime rate in the entire zone.