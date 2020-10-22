UrduPoint.com
Police Asked To Ensure Protection Of Lives, Properties Of Masses: Governor Shah Farman

Thu 22nd October 2020 | 04:41 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtukhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday highly appreciated the role of provincial police force in war against terrorism and said the sacrifices of police and security forces would always be remembered.

Talking to participants of 47th ASPs Specialized Training Program who called on the Governor here at Governor House. The participants included ASPs from all across the country.

The Governor said the role of police is imperative in elimination of crimes and to constitute a peaceful society, adding that police officers should be role models for the subordinates and citizens.

He emphasized upon police force to ensure protection of lives and properties at all cost and provide a sense of security to the people.

Shah Farman said that the KP government has empowered the provincial police and made it a role model for the rest of the police forces in the country. He said the right use of power and good manners are the best weapons for the police force to control crimes and win trust of masses.

