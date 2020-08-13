UrduPoint.com
Police Assure Foolproof Security To Religious Scholars On Muharram

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The police on Thursday briefed a delegation of religious scholars about security preparations during Muharram-ul-Haram and assured foolproof measures to them.

A delegation headed by Khateeb of Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad met with Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and discussed the security matters during Muharram-ul-Haram.

The delegation included religious scholars from Islamabad namely Maulana Abdul Aziz (Khateeb Jamia Masjid Karachi Company); Mufti Gulzar Hussain Naeemi (member Nation Commission); Maulana Abdul Zahir Farooqui (Chief Khateeb Bahria Town); Maulana Zia Ullah (Jamia Islamia Islamabad); Maulana Tanvir Alvi (Jamia Muhammadia Islamia); Allama Sajjad Hussain Naqvi (Imam Bari Sarkar); Allama Zakir Hussain Kazmi (Sajjada Nasheen Bari Imam); Maulana Haseeb ur Rehman Ameer Muhammadi (Ahle Hadith Scholar); Dr .

Syed Abdul Ghaffar Bukhari (Ahle Hadith Scholar); Maulana Bilal Golrwi (Golra Shareef); Maulana Abid Israr, Maulana Umar Farooq (Jamia Masjid Talnor); Sahibzada Abdul Baseer Azad ( Secretary Information Majlis Ulema Pakistan) and Sahibzada Hafiz Syed Muhammad Abdul Razzaq (Vice Chairman Majlis Ulema Pakistan).

The IGP said that elaborate security measures had been taken on the eve of Independence Day and Muharram-ul-Haram. He appealed religious scholars to play their role in maintaining peace and ensuring national integrity.

He said Ulema could promote inter-faith harmony and urge people to have tolerance as well as patience in their affairs. The delegation expressed satisfaction over the security preparations of the police and assured to cooperate in maintaining peace and tranquility.

