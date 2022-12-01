Police assures foolproof security arrangements for Pak-England cricket match

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi district police have made foolproof security arrangements for the cricket match being played between Pakistan and England at the Pindi Stadium, said a police spokesman on Thursday.

He informed that all available resources were being utilized to provide all possible help to cricket lovers during the cricket match.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari visited Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, and checked point-to-point duties of cops and other arrangements. He directed the police officials to ensure foolproof security for the match.

On the occasion, Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Waseem Riaz Khan, SP Rawal, SP Saddar, SP Security and other senior officers were present. They also briefed the CPO about all the arrangements including the flow of traffic during the match.

The CPO said that negligence on part of any official would not be tolerated.

The spokesman informed that Rawalpindi district police had finalized foolproof security arrangements for the Pak-England practice session and cricket match. The CPO was monitoring the security arrangements, adding that 5,000 cops had been deployed for that purpose.

The spokesman said that Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Nasir Mehmood Satti had also instructed the police officers to utilize all available resources for foolproof security at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, its surroundings, and cricket teams during the practice session and Pak-England cricket match.

On the directives of the RPO, the best security and traffic arrangements would be ensured for the match, he added.

Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) had also issued a traffic plan for the match. 432 Traffic Wardens were performing duties in the circle to regulate traffic and facilitate road users.

Traffic Police, on the directives of RPO, would make all-out efforts to regulate traffic in adjacent areas of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The road from 9th Avenue Chowk to Double Road would remain closed for all kinds of vehicular traffic during the match, he said adding, special parking areas had also been provided at two places, Civil Aviation Ground Shaheen Chowk Rawal Road and Government Degree College for Boys 5th Road to facilitate the citizens.

He urged the road users to cooperate with the police performing duties during the cricket match.

He said that heavy traffic would be strictly banned in the area around the stadium from the start till the end of the match.

The citizens have been advised to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience as Double Road would remain closed during the match.

An enhanced number of traffic wardens were deployed on alternative routes to ease traffic flow and facilitate the road users, he said adding, CTP were also trying to spread awareness about up-to-date traffic situation through FM 88.6 and social media.

