Police Athletes Secure 15 Medals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) In the 72nd National Bodybuilding Championship and 3rd Fitness Challenge 2025, police athletes exhibited exceptional performance, winning a total of 15 medals for the Police Department.

Athletes from various departments, including the Army, WAPDA, and Railways, participated in the national competition.

Punjab Police spokesperson shared details, that competitions were held across fitness challenges, body physique, and bodybuilding categories. Pakistan Police athletes secured 04 Gold, 06 Silver, and 05 Bronze medals.

Police athlete Athar Jahan claimed a gold medal in the body physique category, while Iram and Asghar Ali won gold medals in the fitness challenge. Additionally, police athlete Ejaz Haider won a gold medal in body physique, and Wasim, Qaiser, Hira, and Imran earned silver medals in the fitness challenge. Police athletes Amir Saeed and Muhammad Adil won silver medals in body physique, while Qaiser Rasool and Muhammad Adil also claimed bronze medals in the fitness challenge.

The IG Punjab congratulated the police athletes for bringing honour to the department by winning the national championship.

He said that Punjab Police sports teams are consistently achieving success at both the national and provincial levels. He further emphasised that athletes who continue to win medals at national games are pride of the Punjab Police. The department will continue its efforts to support and encourage its athletes.

The Director General of the Pakistan Police Sports board, Additional IG Finance Imran Irshad, Chief Sports Officer Athar Ismail, and the Patron of the Bodybuilding Team, AIG Procurement Syed Karar Hussain, also extended their heartfelt congratulations to the victorious athletes.

