Police athletes secure six medals in National Inter-Departmental Karate Championship

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) In the National Inter-Departmental Karate Championship, Pakistan Police athletes achieved remarkable success by securing six medals.

The championship was held at the Nishtar sports Hall Complex in Gaddafi Stadium from October 5 to 9, featuring participants from the Pakistan Army, WAPDA, Railways, Higher education Commission, and the Pakistan Police team.

Nearly 200 male and female athletes took part in the national championship. The Pakistan Police team excelled, winning three silver and three bronze medals.

Additional IG Operations Punjab, Shehzada Sultan, who is the patron of the Pakistan Police Karate Team, met with the medal-winning athletes and congratulated them on their outstanding performance. He announced that the winning athletes would be rewarded with cash prizes and CC-1 certificates to encourage their achievements.