Open Menu

Police Athletes Secure Six Medals In National Inter-Departmental Karate Championship

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Police athletes secure six medals in National Inter-Departmental Karate Championship

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) In the National Inter-Departmental Karate Championship, Pakistan Police athletes achieved remarkable success by securing six medals.

The championship was held at the Nishtar sports Hall Complex in Gaddafi Stadium from October 5 to 9, featuring participants from the Pakistan Army, WAPDA, Railways, Higher education Commission, and the Pakistan Police team.

Nearly 200 male and female athletes took part in the national championship. The Pakistan Police team excelled, winning three silver and three bronze medals.

Additional IG Operations Punjab, Shehzada Sultan, who is the patron of the Pakistan Police Karate Team, met with the medal-winning athletes and congratulated them on their outstanding performance. He announced that the winning athletes would be rewarded with cash prizes and CC-1 certificates to encourage their achievements.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Police Sports Punjab WAPDA Male October HEC Silver Bronze From

Recent Stories

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surp ..

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads

3 minutes ago
 PM announces termination of contracts with five IP ..

PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs

38 minutes ago
 England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan ..

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test

2 hours ago
 Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

4 hours ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

5 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

5 hours ago
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

6 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

6 hours ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

10 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan