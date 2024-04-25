Police Attack Case: ATC Discharges PTI Leader
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 09:19 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday discharged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shabbir Gujjar in a case of attacking a police party.
Earlier, the police presented PTI leader Shabbir Gujjar before ATC Judge Arshad Javed upon the expiry of a three-day physical remand.
The police apprised the court about the investigations and requested an extension of the physical remand to complete them.
However, the defense counsel opposed the remand plea and requested the court to discharge his client from the case.
After hearing detailed arguments from both parties, the court discharged the PTI leader from the case.
Satto Katla police had registered a case against Shabbir Gujjar and others for attacking a police party at a picket in Valencia Town. The police claimed that the accused not only opened fire on the police but also assaulted officials and seized a rifle.
