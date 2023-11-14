Open Menu

Police Attack Case: ATC Extends Physical Remand Of Sanam Javed

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2023 | 09:32 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) social media activist Sanam Javed for another three days in a case of attacking police outside party chairman Imran Khan's residence in Zaman Park

The police produced the social media activist before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expiry of her three-day physical remand.

The investigation officer requested the court to extend the physical remand. He submitted that investigations could not be completed, adding that her photo gramatic test had to be conducted yet.

At this, the court extended the physical remand for another three days and ordered for producing Sanam Javed on expiry of the remand term.

Race Course police had registered a case against the PTI workers on charges of attacking police teams which came to arrest party chairman Imran Khan. It was alleged that Sanam Javed made provocative speeches and incited the activists to attack the police.

