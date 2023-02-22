Police attacked during recovery of kidnapped girls

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Four assailants opened fire on a police team during a raid to recover two kidnapped girls in the limits of Chobra Police Station in Layyah district.

As a result of the firing incident that occurred at Chuk No. 366/TDA, a trainee Sub-Inspector, Taymour suffered serious wounds.

Whereas, another trainee Sub-Inspector, Mazhar along with two other officials, including a volunteer, remained safe in the attack, said police sources.

The injured was shifted to DHQ hospital for emergency treatment.

Police booked three suspects identified as Sarfraz, Ishtiaq, Suraya Bibi along with an unidentified accused on charges of kidnapping the two teenagers. The case was registered on the report of Ghulam Shabir, father of the kidnapped girls.

Further investigation was underway.