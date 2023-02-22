UrduPoint.com

Police Attacked During Recovery Of Kidnapped Girls

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Police attacked during recovery of kidnapped girls

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Four assailants opened fire on a police team during a raid to recover two kidnapped girls in the limits of Chobra Police Station in Layyah district.

As a result of the firing incident that occurred at Chuk No. 366/TDA, a trainee Sub-Inspector, Taymour suffered serious wounds.

Whereas, another trainee Sub-Inspector, Mazhar along with two other officials, including a volunteer, remained safe in the attack, said police sources.

The injured was shifted to DHQ hospital for emergency treatment.

Police booked three suspects identified as Sarfraz, Ishtiaq, Suraya Bibi along with an unidentified accused on charges of kidnapping the two teenagers. The case was registered on the report of Ghulam Shabir, father of the kidnapped girls.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Attack Fire Police Kidnapping Police Station

Recent Stories

Turkiye thanks Pakistan for humanitarian assistanc ..

Turkiye thanks Pakistan for humanitarian assistance

10 minutes ago
 PTI all set to start 'jail bharo tehreek' today

PTI all set to start 'jail bharo tehreek' today

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King Salman on Saudi Arab ..

UAE leaders congratulate King Salman on Saudi Arabia&#039;s Founding Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd February 2023

3 hours ago
 DP World, Caspian Containers Company partner to he ..

DP World, Caspian Containers Company partner to help digitise international trad ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.