Police Awami Rabta Mohim To Bridge The Communication Gap Between Police And Masses: DIG Hazara

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 07:29 PM

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara division Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Thursday said that we have launched " Awami Rabta Mohim" to bridge the communication gap between the masses and police

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara division Qazi Jameel ur Rehman Thursday said that we have launched " Awami Rabta Mohim" to bridge the communication gap between the masses and police. He said that in a press statement here today.

The DIG further said that police Awami Rabta Mohim would also play its role in the eradication of crimes, peacekeeping and would bring the masses and police on a platform.

Qazi Jameel ur Rehman said that through the campaign police would be well aware of the public issues and resolve them on priority, we would continue Awami Rabta Mohim.

According to the press statement, District Police Officers (DPOs) of all 8 districts of the Hazara region have conducted Open Kutcheries, heard the public grievances and issued orders at the spot to resolve their problems.

They also called meetings with Ulema, traders, journalists, minorities heads of educational institutions.

In all over Hazara division under Awami Rabta Mohim 53 Open Kutcheries were held those were chaired by the respective DPOs, 58 meetings with Ulema of different factions, 32 meetings with traders, 10 meetings with minorities, 45 meetings with heads of educational institutions, 44 meetings with Imam Masjids and 52 meetings with public liaison committee members.

