Police Ban Protests Around Islamabad Courts After PTI's Vandalisation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Police ban protests around Islamabad courts after PTI's vandalisation

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad police on Thursday announced a ban on protests near the courts located in the Federal capital following the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) vandalism at the local courts.

The development occurred as the local courts were allegedly vandalised by PTI workers on February 28. Seeing the security condition, the police had already imposed Section 144 across the federal capital.

The spokesperson of Islamabad police said the police have prohibited protests in the vicinity of the courts in the capital.

He said that only lawyers, journalists, people facing trials and other relevant people would be allowed on the premises of the courts.

The spokesperson said that measures were taken due to security and other threats and police can be informed on Pucar-15 about any suspicious activity.

The security arrangements at Sector G-11 of the judicial complex were breached as PTI workers removed all barriers during Khan's appearances in different courts. Some of the workers damaged the building property undermining the decorum of the courts.

