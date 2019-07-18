UrduPoint.com
Police Baton Charge Protesting Nurses In Karachi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 04:24 PM

Police baton charge protesting nurses in Karachi

Police officers on Thursday baton charged protesting nurses, stoping them from marching towards Chief Minister (CM) House in Karachi

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th July, 2019) Police officers on Thursday baton charged protesting nurses, stoping them from marching towards Chief Minister (CM) House in Karachi.According to details, water cannons have been brought to disperse the protesters who are holding sit-in from past 15 days for increase in their allowances and other incentives.

The nurses have boycotted emergency services, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and operation theaters due to which the doctors are forced to work extra.

