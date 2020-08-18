ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, police beat up brother of an APHC-AJK leader and arrested his nephew in Pulwama district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the police personnel barged into the house of APHC-AJK leader, Abdul Majid Mir and beat up his elder brother and arrested his nephew Danish Ahmad Mir in Kareemabad area of the district.

The Indian police arrested another youth during a house raid in Shopain.

Meanwhile, Indian troops during a cordon and search operation blasted a structure at Kreeri in Baramulla district while the operations continued in different areas and villages of Srinagar, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Budgam, Shopian, Islamabad, Kulgam, Pulwama, Ramban and several other districts in Jammu region.