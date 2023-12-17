Open Menu

Police Beef Up Security At Churches

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2023 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) On the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani, Rawalpindi District Police have enhanced security at churches.

According to a police spokesman, Divisional Superintendents of Police, SDPOs and SHOs on Sunday checked security at churches in their respective areas and briefed the police personnel deployed there.

He informed that 432 police personnel were deployed to ensure security at churches.

He said that Rawalpindi police had made strict measures to ensure the security of the Christian community.

The CPO had ordered effective patrolling in different areas and directed the senior police officers to deploy plain cloth

police officials and well-equipped policemen near the churches and public places.

All available resources were being utilized to maintain law and order across the district, to protect the rights of the minorities and to ensure security at churches, he added.

