Police beef up security in Muharram: DPO Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO), Sohail Khalid on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review security arrangements for Moharram-ul- Haram .

The DPO said that a comprehensive security plan had been finalized for maintaining law and order in Muharram.

He directed all police officials to make sure public safety through foolproof security arrangements in the holy month.

The meeting took several important decisions to further beef up security and it was decided to ban entry of Afghan refugees in the city during first 10 days of Muharram.

The meeting decided to fully implement ban on display of weapons, pillion riding, distribution of hatred and objectionable materials, controversial wall chalking and misuse of loudspeakers.

The police officials were informed that gatherings and processions would be held as per mutual agreement and no one would be allowed to create law and order situation.

The meeting was informed that unauthorized persons would not be allowed to attend the Muharram gatherings and processions, adding volunteers would not be allowed to carry weapons and search people.

Police will provide fully security by clearing all routes and body search of people joining the processions.

The DPO said that the CCTV cameras installed for direct monitoring of processions and Majalis, adding check posts erected on all entry and exit points of city.

Those Ulema and Zakirs who were banned would be not allowed to enter the city.

Police officers were directed to promote harmony and brotherhood by holding meetings with Ulema from all schools of thought.

Police officers were directed to enhance co-ordination among law enforcement agencies to implement the National Action Plan and carried out intelligence-based joint operations in both urban and rural areas.

The DPO also directed to launch public awareness campaign urging people to keep close eye on anti-social elements and fully cooperate with police to maintain laws and order situation.