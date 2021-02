Police beef up security on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police beefed up securityof the masajidand imambargahs for the Friday prayer while alsoincreasing patrolling and carrying out snap checking in many areas. The police spokesman informed that SSP Abdul Salam Shaikh directed allthe DSPs and SHOs to personally supervise the security arrangements intheir respective jurisdictions.

The vehicle checking was also increased at the entry and exit pointsof Hyderabad, he added. The SSP directed the cops to ensure that the vehicles as well as cartswere parked away from the places of worship.The policemen were asked to stringently monitor suspicious activitiesand persons. The spokesman said the citizens had been advised to immediately reportany suspicious thing, person or activity to the police.