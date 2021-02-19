Police beef up security on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police beefed up security of the masajid and imambargahs for the Friday prayer while also increasing patrolling and carrying out snap checking in many areas. The police spokesman informed that SSP Abdul Salam Shaikh directed all the DSPs and SHOs to personally supervise the security arrangements in their respective jurisdictions.

The vehicle checking was also increased at the entry and exit points of Hyderabad, he added. The SSP directed the cops to ensure that the vehicles as well as carts were parked away from the places of worship. The policemen were asked to stringently monitor suspicious activities and persons. The spokesman said the citizens had been advised to immediately report any suspicious thing, person or activity to the police.