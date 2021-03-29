Police beefs up security in Kohat to arrest criminals

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Kohat police in the intelligence based operations have arrested seven absconders and 210 suspects during last 48 hours.

On the directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Sohail Khalid, the security of the city has beefed up and police patrolling have been increased across the district to effectively curb criminal and anti-social activities.

Elite and Rapid Response Force personnel have been deployed at various points for effective monitoring and arrest wanted criminals.

During search and strike operations, Illegal weapons and ammunition were also recovered from criminals during house-to-house searches at suspected locations.

Police seized three Kalashnikovs, two rifles, 14 pistols and hundreds of rounds of cartridges.

Besides, the district police, elite force, women police, civil intelligence personnel also took part in the operation.