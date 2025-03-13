Open Menu

Police Begin Crackdown Under Tenancy Act

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Police begin crackdown under Tenancy Act

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Police have launched operations under the Tenancy Act to ensure compliance with rental regulations, aiming to curb criminal activities linked to unregistered tenants.

According to police sources, SHO Khan Garh Police Station, Zarif Khan, has initiated tenant verification checks within the station’s jurisdiction. During inspections of 20 houses, one was found to be occupied without a valid tenancy agreement. As a result, SHO Zarif Khan Pathan registered an FIR and took the tenant into custody.

Speaking on the matter, SHO Zarif Khan stated that unregistered rentals often contribute to crime, as criminals temporarily rent properties, commit offenses, and flee undetected. He warned that all tenants must formalize their rental agreements before occupancy, or they will face legal action, including FIR registration.

This crackdown aims to enhance security and prevent criminal elements from exploiting rental housing for illicit activities.

