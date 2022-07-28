UrduPoint.com

Police Begins Patrolling In Chenab River

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Police begins patrolling in Chenab river

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Muzaffargarh police started patrolling in Chenab river to help riverine communities affected by rise in water level and check cattle lifting incidents.

DPO Tariq Wilayat said that the police posts along the rivers were activated and boats functional amid potential threat of flood.

Wilayat said that all possible assistance was provided to riverine communities.

DPO said that police deployed in riverine areas would be able to issue alert to the people in case of flood.

Related Topics

Police Flood Water Alert Muzaffargarh All

Recent Stories

PM says all state organs should act within constit ..

PM says all state organs should act within constitutional domains

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th July 2022

3 hours ago
 Benin frees 30 opposition supporters during Macron ..

Benin frees 30 opposition supporters during Macron visit: source

11 hours ago
 Fed attacks US inflation with another interest rat ..

Fed attacks US inflation with another interest rate hike

11 hours ago
 India make 225-3 in rain-hit third ODI

India make 225-3 in rain-hit third ODI

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.