Police begins patrolling in Chenab river

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Muzaffargarh police started patrolling in Chenab river to help riverine communities affected by rise in water level and check cattle lifting incidents.

DPO Tariq Wilayat said that the police posts along the rivers were activated and boats functional amid potential threat of flood.

Wilayat said that all possible assistance was provided to riverine communities.

DPO said that police deployed in riverine areas would be able to issue alert to the people in case of flood.