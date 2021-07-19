Police begins probe into drugs trafficking case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Following the arrest of 5 policemen of CIA Center Jamshoro in Karachi who were caught smuggling narcotics, the Hyderabad Range police have initiated two separate inquiries.

To this effect, the Deputy Inspector General Hyderabad Range Sharjeel Kharal here on Monday notified a committee headed by SSP Badin Shabir Sethar and including ASP Alina Rajpar, Inspectors Siraj Lashari and Abdul Qadir Samo as members.

The committee started probe into the Center's involvement in the alleged smuggling of a huge quantity of hashish in the jurisdiction of Boat Basin police station on July 18.

The committee would also inspect the court properties which were kept at the Center.

Separately, SSP Jamshoro district Javed Baloch also formed a parallel committee on Sunday headed by DSP Complaint Cell Manzoor Ahmed Panhwar and 5 other members.

The two committees have, reportedly, recorded statements of 20 policemen including In-charge CIA Center Nisar Bhatti.