UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Begins Probe Into Drugs Trafficking Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 10:40 PM

Police begins probe into drugs trafficking case

Following the arrest of 5 policemen of CIA Center Jamshoro in Karachi who were caught smuggling narcotics, the Hyderabad Range police have initiated two separate inquiries

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Following the arrest of 5 policemen of CIA Center Jamshoro in Karachi who were caught smuggling narcotics, the Hyderabad Range police have initiated two separate inquiries.

To this effect, the Deputy Inspector General Hyderabad Range Sharjeel Kharal here on Monday notified a committee headed by SSP Badin Shabir Sethar and including ASP Alina Rajpar, Inspectors Siraj Lashari and Abdul Qadir Samo as members.

The committee started probe into the Center's involvement in the alleged smuggling of a huge quantity of hashish in the jurisdiction of Boat Basin police station on July 18.

The committee would also inspect the court properties which were kept at the Center.

Separately, SSP Jamshoro district Javed Baloch also formed a parallel committee on Sunday headed by DSP Complaint Cell Manzoor Ahmed Panhwar and 5 other members.

The two committees have, reportedly, recorded statements of 20 policemen including In-charge CIA Center Nisar Bhatti.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Police Station CIA Hyderabad Jamshoro Badin July Sunday Court

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat seeks fans’ advice about her ‘od ..

9 minutes ago

India used Israeli firm’s malware to target PM K ..

24 minutes ago

Harmison says Fakhar instead of Babar should open ..

36 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE lea ..

44 minutes ago

Mexican indigenous self-defense group shows off we ..

4 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings t ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.