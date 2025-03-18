Police Being Equipped To Facilitate Citizens, Says RPO
Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2025 | 07:20 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO), Capt (R) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, accompanied by District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz, laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art Admin Block at the DPO office Lodhran.
The new facility, expected to be completed within two months, will house various dedicated offices to enhance police operations and public service.
Speaking at the ceremony, RPO Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry emphasized the importance of modern police infrastructure in improving efficiency and delivering better services to the public. He stated that the police system was being equipped with modern lines to ensure public facilitation.
Following the foundation-laying ceremony, the RPO conducted an open court (Khuli Kacheri) at the DPO Office, where a large number of citizens gathered to present their grievances.
He attentively listened to their concerns and issued immediate directives to relevant officials for prompt resolution.
During his visit, the RPO Multan also inspected various branches of the DPO Office, reviewing cleanliness standards and record-keeping. He directed officials to integrate modern technology into police operations to streamline processes and improve service delivery.
Highlighting the department’s commitment to public welfare, RPO Sohail Chaudhry stated, "Ensuring prompt and efficient services to citizens remains our top priority. Open courts should be held regularly to address public concerns and ensure timely justice."
