Police bids adieu to RPO DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Dera Ismail Khan (DI) Police on Thursday bid adieu to Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abdul Ghafoor Afridi, expressing gratitude for maintaining peace during his tenure.

"I am deeply grateful to the dignitaries of the area, scholars, businessmen and media for their cooperation during my tenure and I salute them for their sincere cooperation, " the RPO observed while talking in a farewell held at his office.

Commissioner Dera Zafarul islam Khattak, former secretary DRC Hajiullah Bakhsh Sapal, former Caretaker Provincial Minister Haji Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria, and other notables of Tank, Dera and South Waziristan and local journalists attended the meeting.

The RPO who has been transferred from Dera range appreciated the cooperation and coordination extended by all institutions, during his stay at the office.

He said that wonderful cooperation and love by the people of Dera Ismail Khan would always remain in his memories.

On the occasion, the deputy commissioner also presented a shield for his valuable services.

The participants also acknowledged the services of outgoing RPO stating that a lot of work was done on the elimination of drugs, major robberies were traced and peace was established in the area.