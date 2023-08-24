Open Menu

Police Bids Adieu To RPO DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2023 | 07:33 PM

Police bids adieu to RPO DI Khan

Dera Ismail Khan (DI) Police on Thursday bid adieu to Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abdul Ghafoor Afridi, expressing gratitude for maintaining peace during his tenure

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Dera Ismail Khan (DI) Police on Thursday bid adieu to Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abdul Ghafoor Afridi, expressing gratitude for maintaining peace during his tenure.

"I am deeply grateful to the dignitaries of the area, scholars, businessmen and media for their cooperation during my tenure and I salute them for their sincere cooperation, " the RPO observed while talking in a farewell held at his office.

Commissioner Dera Zafarul islam Khattak, former secretary DRC Hajiullah Bakhsh Sapal, former Caretaker Provincial Minister Haji Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria, and other notables of Tank, Dera and South Waziristan and local journalists attended the meeting.

The RPO who has been transferred from Dera range appreciated the cooperation and coordination extended by all institutions, during his stay at the office.

He said that wonderful cooperation and love by the people of Dera Ismail Khan would always remain in his memories.

On the occasion, the deputy commissioner also presented a shield for his valuable services.

The participants also acknowledged the services of outgoing RPO stating that a lot of work was done on the elimination of drugs, major robberies were traced and peace was established in the area.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Police Drugs Dera Ismail Khan Tank Afridi Media All From Love

Recent Stories

Commissioner for strict implementation of Dengue A ..

Commissioner for strict implementation of Dengue Action Plan 2023

5 minutes ago
 DC directs to tackle public transport and traffic ..

DC directs to tackle public transport and traffic challenges

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Shaheens squad for Asian Games announced

Pakistan Shaheens squad for Asian Games announced

13 minutes ago
 DC chairs scrutiny committee meeting to review med ..

DC chairs scrutiny committee meeting to review medical retirement cases

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 13.24 ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 13.248 billion

9 minutes ago
 Election date discussion to have 'scant consequenc ..

Election date discussion to have 'scant consequences' due to recent law changes: ..

9 minutes ago
Pak-Uzbekistan expresses optimism to achieve bilat ..

Pak-Uzbekistan expresses optimism to achieve bilateral trade potential

9 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s hosting of COP28 a testament to world&# ..

UAE&#039;s hosting of COP28 a testament to world&#039;s recognition of its role ..

23 minutes ago
 Man's body found from canal in Faislabad

Man's body found from canal in Faislabad

14 minutes ago
 LPG Association chairman says following LPG decant ..

LPG Association chairman says following LPG decanting SOPs

14 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) to hold ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) to hold E-court on Monday

14 minutes ago
 Establishment of EPZ in private participation mode ..

Establishment of EPZ in private participation mode under consideration: Senate b ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan