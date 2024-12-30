Police Blood Donation Camp For Thalassemia Patients
Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 06:42 PM
Police reaffirmed it's commitment to serving the community on all fronts as District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz spearheaded a blood donation drive for thalassemia patients
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Police reaffirmed it's commitment to serving the community on all fronts as District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz spearheaded a blood donation drive for thalassemia patients.
The event was held at the Javed Islam Police Lines in collaboration with Indus Blood Bank.
The one-day blood donation camp witnessed a commendable turnout, with 25 bottles of blood donated by both police personnel and local citizens. DPO Kamran Mumtaz, accompanied by DSP Headquarters Ejaz Maswan, visited the camp to oversee the proceedings and encourage donors.
All donors underwent thorough screening to ensure safe blood collection.
Speaking on the occasion, DPO Kamran Mumtaz lauded the enthusiasm and dedication of police officers and citizens alike. "The spirit demonstrated by our personnel and the public in donating blood was truly commendable. District Police will continue to lead from the front in such humanitarian endeavors," he stated.
He emphasized the department’s unwavering commitment to community welfare, adding that police officers and staff will remain actively involved in charitable activities in the future.
Recent Stories
Türkiye aims to lower budget deficit to 3 pct in 2025 to combat inflation
BZU central admission office with one-window facilities opens
Sialkot to face Peshawar in final of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
Thousands of tents flooded in Gaza due to heavy rains
President directs relief of Rs 24.136 million to bank fraud victims
Saqr Ghobash, President of Italy's Chamber of Deputies discuss parliamentary coo ..
Police blood donation camp for thalassemia patients
PSX witnessed bullish trend, gains 3,907 more points
'Maryam Ke Dastak’ expanded to Punjab's 40 districts
Housing and Works Minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada calls for premarital testin ..
UAE welcomes New Year 2025 with spectacular fireworks, celebrations
57th death anniversary of singer Kauser Parveen being observed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Expanded to Punjab's 40 Districts, now offering 70+ Government Services33 seconds ago
-
KP TEVTA, five paramedical institutions ink agreement15 minutes ago
-
Khan Klub: A historic building falls prey to commercialization25 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates anti-polio drive in Jhal Magsi25 minutes ago
-
Govt taking measures to strengthen economy, address public issues: Qaisar35 minutes ago
-
DC holds open court in mosque35 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah felicitates newly elected body of Sukkur Press Club45 minutes ago
-
President directs relief of Rs 24.136 million to bank fraud victims3 minutes ago
-
Govt must address PPP's concerns: Ali Haider45 minutes ago
-
Kashmir's demography cannot be changed: Lord Qurban45 minutes ago
-
2,500 profiteers fined in four weeks in Sialkot: DC45 minutes ago
-
Police blood donation camp for thalassemia patients3 minutes ago