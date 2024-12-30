Open Menu

Police Blood Donation Camp For Thalassemia Patients

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 06:42 PM

Police blood donation camp for thalassemia patients

Police reaffirmed it's commitment to serving the community on all fronts as District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz spearheaded a blood donation drive for thalassemia patients

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Police reaffirmed it's commitment to serving the community on all fronts as District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz spearheaded a blood donation drive for thalassemia patients.

The event was held at the Javed Islam Police Lines in collaboration with Indus Blood Bank.

The one-day blood donation camp witnessed a commendable turnout, with 25 bottles of blood donated by both police personnel and local citizens. DPO Kamran Mumtaz, accompanied by DSP Headquarters Ejaz Maswan, visited the camp to oversee the proceedings and encourage donors.

All donors underwent thorough screening to ensure safe blood collection.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Kamran Mumtaz lauded the enthusiasm and dedication of police officers and citizens alike. "The spirit demonstrated by our personnel and the public in donating blood was truly commendable. District Police will continue to lead from the front in such humanitarian endeavors," he stated.

He emphasized the department’s unwavering commitment to community welfare, adding that police officers and staff will remain actively involved in charitable activities in the future.

Related Topics

Police Bank Lead Event All From Blood

Recent Stories

Türkiye aims to lower budget deficit to 3 pct in ..

Türkiye aims to lower budget deficit to 3 pct in 2025 to combat inflation

7 minutes ago
 BZU central admission office with one-window facil ..

BZU central admission office with one-window facilities opens

7 minutes ago
 Sialkot to face Peshawar in final of Quaid-e-Azam ..

Sialkot to face Peshawar in final of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

7 minutes ago
 Thousands of tents flooded in Gaza due to heavy ra ..

Thousands of tents flooded in Gaza due to heavy rains

45 minutes ago
 President directs relief of Rs 24.136 million to b ..

President directs relief of Rs 24.136 million to bank fraud victims

3 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Italy's Chamber of Depu ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Italy's Chamber of Deputies discuss parliamentary coo ..

45 minutes ago
Police blood donation camp for thalassemia patient ..

Police blood donation camp for thalassemia patients

3 minutes ago
 PSX witnessed bullish trend, gains 3,907 more poin ..

PSX witnessed bullish trend, gains 3,907 more points

3 minutes ago
 'Maryam Ke Dastak’ expanded to Punjab's 40 distr ..

'Maryam Ke Dastak’ expanded to Punjab's 40 districts

3 minutes ago
 Housing and Works Minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirza ..

Housing and Works Minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada calls for premarital testin ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes New Year 2025 with spectacular firewo ..

UAE welcomes New Year 2025 with spectacular fireworks, celebrations

1 hour ago
 57th death anniversary of singer Kauser Parveen be ..

57th death anniversary of singer Kauser Parveen being observed

2 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan