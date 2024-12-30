Police blood donation camp for thalassemia patients

Police reaffirmed it's commitment to serving the community on all fronts as District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz spearheaded a blood donation drive for thalassemia patients

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Police reaffirmed it's commitment to serving the community on all fronts as District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz spearheaded a blood donation drive for thalassemia patients.

The event was held at the Javed Islam Police Lines in collaboration with Indus Blood Bank.

The one-day blood donation camp witnessed a commendable turnout, with 25 bottles of blood donated by both police personnel and local citizens. DPO Kamran Mumtaz, accompanied by DSP Headquarters Ejaz Maswan, visited the camp to oversee the proceedings and encourage donors.

All donors underwent thorough screening to ensure safe blood collection.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Kamran Mumtaz lauded the enthusiasm and dedication of police officers and citizens alike. "The spirit demonstrated by our personnel and the public in donating blood was truly commendable. District Police will continue to lead from the front in such humanitarian endeavors," he stated.

He emphasized the department’s unwavering commitment to community welfare, adding that police officers and staff will remain actively involved in charitable activities in the future.