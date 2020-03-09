UrduPoint.com
Police Book 400 People For Pelting Stones At Aurat March In Islamabad

Mon 09th March 2020 | 01:36 PM

Police book 400 people for pelting stones at Aurat March in Islamabad

Kohsar Police registered the FIR on complaint of City Magistrate Ghulam Mustafa Chandio, saying that the suspects used provocative language against the participants of Aurat March, pelted stones and blocked the road, and therefore, they must be tried under the law.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – At least 400 people were booked including Maulana Abdul Majeed Hazarvi, Maulana Abdul Razzak over charges of provocative speeches and pelting stones at the participants of Aurat March in Islamabad.

City Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Chandio lodged the FIR with Kohsar police station against the people who pelted stones at Aurat march and did provocative speeches near Islamabad Press Club.

The complainant said that sentiments of the participants of Aurat March were hurt through misuse of loudspeaker on Sunday near Polyclinic. The suspects were outraged when they were asked to disperse and they manhandled the police officials, he added.

The accused blocked the road and pelted stones at the participants of the rally which was being held in connection with International Women’s Day.

Earlier, DC Islamabad had said that they would lodge FIR against all those involved in taking laws into their hands, pelting stones at the participants of the Aurat March and doing “provocative speeches” near the venue of the Aurat March.

He had said that they were investigating the matter and all those who were involved in this crime would be brought to justice.

