Police Book Dozens Of MQM-London Supporters In FIR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Police book dozens of MQM-London supporters in FIR

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) The Hyderabad police have booked dozens of men allegedly associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-P) in an FIR for convening a meeting late on Saturday night to plan provocative actions against other political and religious parties.

According to the FIR, lodged on the state's complaint at Fort police station here on Sunday, 34 persons had been nominated with their Names besides up to five unknown under sections 153, 153-A and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) for their alleged offence.

The police, however, clarified that none of the accused could be arrested because all of them had left the meeting's venue in the street number 5 of Puqqa Qila before the police reached the place.

The police claimed that they had received information about the activity in question from an informer.

They stated that they recovered two posters of MQM-L's leader Altaf Hussain and the party's flag from the venue.

