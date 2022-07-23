UrduPoint.com

Police Book Local Leaders, Supporters Of PTI For Torturing Commuters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 23, 2022 | 10:54 PM

The police on Saturday booked local leaders and supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the FIR registered on a complaint of a worker of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Complainant Asfand Mari alleged that he was crossing Haider Chowk area in his car with his friends on Friday night when they were forcibly stopped by the PTI's workers protesting against the victory of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Hamza Shahbaz in the Punjab chief minister's election.

He further alleged that the PTI goons forcibly dragged them out from their car on gun point and harassed, manhandled and tortured them. He claimed that they suffered injuries as a result of the torture.

The FIR against the PTI supporters was lodged under sections 147, 148, 149, 506/2, 427 and 324 of Pakistan Penal Code, in which Mustansar Billah, Jamshed Ali Shaikh, Kaleem Jafri, Shahid Khan Shairi, Kashif Murad, Shahid Murad and others were nominated.

