ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Over 300 activists of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, among them former member of the national assembly Tahir Sadiq and his two daughters, were booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) over the violent protests outside the offices of returning officers in Attock and Pindigheb.

The Attock and Pindigheb police in two different FIRs have booked Major (retd) Tahir Sadiq, his daughters Eman Tahir and Insibat Tahir, besides 17 nominated persons and 300 other unknown activists under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), Section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO), Section 324, 353, 341, 327, 148, 149, and 186 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) for two violent protests outside the offices of returning officers in Attock and Pindigheb, in which police used tear gas to disperse the protesters who were demanding Form 45.

Police also claimed to have rounded up as many as 12 activists from the place of the protest while one of their cops sustained injuries during the protest. Besides, several activists were arrested and were shifted to an unknown location.

