Police Book PTI's Activists Over Violent Protests In Attock, Pindigheb
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2024 | 11:00 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Over 300 activists of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, among them former member of the national assembly Tahir Sadiq and his two daughters, were booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) over the violent protests outside the offices of returning officers in Attock and Pindigheb.
The Attock and Pindigheb police in two different FIRs have booked Major (retd) Tahir Sadiq, his daughters Eman Tahir and Insibat Tahir, besides 17 nominated persons and 300 other unknown activists under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), Section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO), Section 324, 353, 341, 327, 148, 149, and 186 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) for two violent protests outside the offices of returning officers in Attock and Pindigheb, in which police used tear gas to disperse the protesters who were demanding Form 45.
Police also claimed to have rounded up as many as 12 activists from the place of the protest while one of their cops sustained injuries during the protest. Besides, several activists were arrested and were shifted to an unknown location.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Maqbool Butt an icon of Kashmir freedom movement: Mushaal49 seconds ago
-
PML-N, PPP agree on political cooperation11 minutes ago
-
Domki pays tribute to security forces for conducting peaceful election31 minutes ago
-
ICT Admin seeks applications from childless couples for adoption of children51 minutes ago
-
JUP leader says his decision to support PPP proven right1 hour ago
-
No party alone can't form govt at Centre: Khuhro1 hour ago
-
Attique felicitates nation, institutions for conducting peaceful general election1 hour ago
-
ECP restrains ROs from issuing final notifications of NA-15, NA-47, NA-481 hour ago
-
Caretaker govt fulfills its constitutional responsibility by holding polls: Solangi2 hours ago
-
PML-N initiates formal talks with PPP for govt formation2 hours ago
-
Kashmiri pays tribute to Maqbool Bhatt Shaheed2 hours ago
-
ECP halts results of PB-21, orders vote recount2 hours ago