Police book six nominated, 15 unknown outlaws for police torture, meddling into state affairs

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Kot Addu police registered a case against six nominated and another 15 unknown outlaws on charges of torturing DSP, anti terrorism act, and meddling into state affairs etc.

According to police sources, six alleged outlaws namely Irslan Baryar, Tippu, Muhammad Deen, Muhammad Ramzan, Abid, Jamal and other 15 unknown persons had allegedly attacked police and tortured police officials including DSP Amjid Javed.

During Ashura process, the outlaws were instructed to stay away from Ashura procession route. The alleged outlaws went violent and allegedly attacked police team.