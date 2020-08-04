UrduPoint.com
Police Book Three For Displaying Weapons On Social Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 02:00 PM

Police book three for displaying weapons on social media

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Police booked three people for displaying illegal arms on social media followed by their arrest.

Police spokesman said that Rungpur Police apprehended Rana Usman, Munir Ahmad and Ghulam Abbas after video of displaying arms on social media went viral.

They informed that the accused were possessing illegal arms.

SHO Rangpur, Ahmad Faraz Khosa warned people to display arms anywhere because it was against the laws.

More Stories From Pakistan

