Police book truck driver for deaths of persons in accident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Two days after a truck ran over some persons in Sakhi Pir area, killing 2 and injuring 3 others, the Sakhi Pir police have lodged an FIR of the incident on the state's complaint here on Tuesday.

According to the complaint Assistant Sub Inspector Punhal Khan Dahot the Sakhi Pir police received a call from Liaquat University Hospital at 10.30 pm on January 6 and informed about receiving a dead body and 4 injured persons from an accident.

The ASI stated that they immediately visited the hospital and later the place of the incident where the police came to know that a truck bearing registration number TKZ-929 was being driven recklessly by its driver Muhamamd Iqbal Arain.

The injured persons and the people who witnessed the accident told the police that the driver struck 2 motorbikes and some passersby.

According to him, the police approached the families of the deceased and injured persons but they declined to pursue the police case at the moment because they were preoccupied to look after the injured and to attend the burial and post burial rites.

The ASI said, therefore, the police decided to become complainant in the case and that they nominated Arain for overspeeding and reckless driving under sections 279 337-G and 320 of Pakistan Penal Code.

Arain was arrested from the place of accident as the local people captured the suspect and handed him over to the police.

Shahid Hussain Bhatti and Muhammad Shahid Qureshi lost their lives in the accident while Javed Yousufzai, Waseem Rajput and Mushtaq Ahmed Qureshi were injured.