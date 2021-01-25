UrduPoint.com
Police Book Two Bike Lifters

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 10:01 PM

Police book two bike lifters

The district police here Monday claimed to have arrested two accused allegedly involved in motorcycle lifting and recovered a stolen bike from their possession

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The district police here Monday claimed to have arrested two accused allegedly involved in motorcycle lifting and recovered a stolen bike from their possession.

The spokesman of district police said that acting on a tip off, the police team near Bannu Gate Check Post arrested both the bike lifters identified as Ehtisham and Hanifur Rehman who confessed their involvement in a bike robbery.

A case against them registered in relevant police station while further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

