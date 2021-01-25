Police Book Two Bike Lifters
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 10:01 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The district police here Monday claimed to have arrested two accused allegedly involved in motorcycle lifting and recovered a stolen bike from their possession.
The spokesman of district police said that acting on a tip off, the police team near Bannu Gate Check Post arrested both the bike lifters identified as Ehtisham and Hanifur Rehman who confessed their involvement in a bike robbery.
A case against them registered in relevant police station while further investigation was underway.