Police book two bike lifters

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The district police here Monday claimed to have arrested two accused allegedly involved in motorcycle lifting and recovered a stolen bike from their possession.

The spokesman of district police said that acting on a tip off, the police team near Bannu Gate Check Post arrested both the bike lifters identified as Ehtisham and Hanifur Rehman who confessed their involvement in a bike robbery.

A case against them registered in relevant police station while further investigation was underway.