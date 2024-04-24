Police book youngster for abusing student for one year

Police registered a case against an influential young man who with the help of his friends abused a BSc student by pretending to marry her for a year continuously and made obscene videos too

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Police registered a case against an influential young man who with the help of his friends abused a BSc student by pretending to marry her for a year continuously and made obscene videos too.

Police sources said that IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from RPO DG Khan Sajjad Hassan Khan in this regard.

The RPO ordered DPO Muzaffargarh, Husnain Haider to form a special team for the immediate arrest of the accused.

Police sources informed that BSc student named (I) daughter of Mujahid Hussain Thahim, a resident of Mohalla-ul-Qadri Kawani of Alipur city, has told police station City Alipur that a year ago, the accused Abu Bakr Raza son of Sabir Raza Rajput Sukna Meat Market Alipur started chasing her on way to her college.

Later, he forced her to have a relationship and blackmailed her along with his friends, police added.

After filming the video, the accused posted her on social media when she did not listen to him.

They informed that City PS Alipur registered a case against Abubakar Raza and his two unknown associates on girl's complaint and started the investigation.

