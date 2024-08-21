Police booked 3 in attempt to murder case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three accused who involved in a attempt to murder case in Charsadda district.

Station House Officer, Sir Dheri police station, Tahir Khan told reporters that the pistol used in the offense was also recovered from their possession.

The arrested outlaws including a facilitator were apprehanded within 24 hours after registration of FIR case.

APP/fam