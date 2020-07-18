Police booked 31 stone crushing plant owners

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Police have booked 31 stone crushing plant owners on the compliant of Assistant Director EPA(Environmental Protection Agency ) Attock.

Assistant Director EPA Attock Shahbaz Ali , on 7th July , ordered to seal 24 stone crushing plants as were working in violation of EPA Act 1997 and polluting the environment badly .

An EPA Inspector on 17th July visited the area and found that the plant owners had de-sealed the plants . Police taking action on the complaint of the Assistant Director , have booked the owners of 31 Stone Crushing Plants under the act 188 , 269 , and 270 and started further investigation .