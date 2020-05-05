Police booked 9565 vehicles for violating section 144 in Hazara division

Hazara Police have seized 9565 vehicles during the month of April 2020 for violating section 144 imposed in the district to contain the spread of Coronavirus,besides registering 632 cases against traders

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Hazara Police have seized 9565 vehicles during the month of April 2020 for violating section 144 imposed in the district to contain the spread of Coronavirus,besides registering 632 cases against traders.

This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Qazi Jameel ur Rehman here today.

He said that Hazara police was utilizing all of its resources for the enforcement of government orders and taking strict action against the violators of lockdown.

Qazi Jameel ur Reham while appreciating the cooperation of the traders and transporters said that both communities have cooperated during the last two months with police and administration, they have to wait for few more days for the complete extermination of the Coronavirus from the country.

RPO directed all DPOs of Hazara division to take strict action against the violators of section 144 in their respective district, restrict all traders and transporters those have not yet allowed to run start operation, also restrict people for gathering in bazaars.

In the meeting, it was revealed that 9565 vehicles were violating inter and intra transport which was banned under section 144 was booked, 632 cases were registered against the shopkeepers who have opened shops despite the ban.

According breakup of the police statistics, 2896 vehicles were seized and registered 304 cases against traders in Abbottabad district, 1168 vehicles were booked and 143 cases were registered in district Haripur.

In district Manshera 3887 vehicles were booked and 112 cases were registered, Battagram 1568 vehicles were seized, and 25 cases were registered, in district Torghar 19 vehicles were booked and 26 cases were registered, in district Lower Kohistan 3 cases were registered against traders, 27 vehicles were seized and 14 cases were registered in Upper Kohistan and district Kolai Palis 5 cases were registered against traders for violating section 144.