Police booked an accused for blackmailing people in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) : Hazro police have booked an accused for promoting usury and blackmailing people and are on the hunt to arrest him.

As per details Chaudhry Sajjad Hussain r/o village Musa informed Hazro police that almost six months ago he was in need of money on loan to arrange marriage of his daughter. Some one referred him to Khan Afsar r/o Sarwana for this purpose. Khan Afsar told him to visit him on 29/11/2018. On the given date he along with his son Muhammad Akram and Bilal Ahmad r/o Wah Cantt met Khan Afsar at his shop situated in Hazro on Tarbela Road. Khan Afsar told him that he will lend him money after having a fake agreement of sale and purchase of a car. Khan Afsar told him that he will sell a car to him at the cost of Rs 31,70000 and will buy back the same at the cost of Rs 2670000.

After the agreement, Khan Afsar gave him Rs 2670000 and told that he would have to return Rs 31,70000.

Sajid said that he could not return the money on given date and now Khan Afsar has increased the usury and was demanding Rs 51,00000. He said that he had returned the actual amount along with Rs 700000 as usury but even then he was demanding Rs 18 lac extra. Hazro police wile taking action, registered an FIR under "Punjab Prohibition of Private Money Lending Act 2007-3 and 2007-4, started investigation and are on the hunt to arrest the culprit.

SHO Hazro police station Haji Azam told this scribe that the business of usury (lending money on exorbitant rate) was on its peak and said that he under the command of DPO Attock Nadeem Shahzad Bokhari had vowed to root out this menace. nsr\378