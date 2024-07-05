Police booked gang for BISP fraud

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Local police booked a gang involved in defrauding deserving women through withdrawing money from their registered account.

The case was registered on report of Assistant Director of BISP Jitoi, Rashid Laghari.

According to FIR, a woman named Zakiya Bibi, wife of Mumtaz Ahmed registered complaint to Rashid Laghari during her visit at the BISP centre as her reserved money couldn't yet deposited with her account.

Following the e complaint, the AD checked the computer application which showed the amount worth Rs 10500 got deposited with the complainant's account yesterday.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the UBL contract retailer Mohammed Shahzad, device operator Mohammad Akhtar and another device operator, Mohammed Ansar had withdrawn the money through forgery act.

As result of the report, police thana Beet Hazar registered the case and started investigation.

It was said that the teams were constituted to arrest the accused who escaped the scene.