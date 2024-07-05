Police Booked Gang For BISP Fraud
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2024 | 02:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Local police booked a gang involved in defrauding deserving women through withdrawing money from their registered account.
The case was registered on report of Assistant Director of BISP Jitoi, Rashid Laghari.
According to FIR, a woman named Zakiya Bibi, wife of Mumtaz Ahmed registered complaint to Rashid Laghari during her visit at the BISP centre as her reserved money couldn't yet deposited with her account.
Following the e complaint, the AD checked the computer application which showed the amount worth Rs 10500 got deposited with the complainant's account yesterday.
Upon investigation, it was discovered that the UBL contract retailer Mohammed Shahzad, device operator Mohammad Akhtar and another device operator, Mohammed Ansar had withdrawn the money through forgery act.
As result of the report, police thana Beet Hazar registered the case and started investigation.
It was said that the teams were constituted to arrest the accused who escaped the scene.
Recent Stories
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator
Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi
Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui
PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana
SPA receives ‘Media Excellence Award’ for Hajj season 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate passes State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) (Amendment) Bill, 2024 unanimously52 seconds ago
-
SEPCO conducts operation against electricity thieves, seized 4 transfers, more then hundred thieves ..56 seconds ago
-
DPM Dar congratulates UK's Keir Starmer on election victory59 seconds ago
-
KP Governor attends certificate distribution ceremony at NIM1 minute ago
-
Mardan's district administration for facilities to citizens1 minute ago
-
Anti-dengue measures reviewed1 minute ago
-
Check posts set up to control smuggling of drugs11 minutes ago
-
Newspapers received advertisements of Rs 9 bln as compared to news channels: Tarar11 minutes ago
-
Digital trucks’ campaign in Washington advocate for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination11 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Amna Baloch delivers masterclass on science diplomacy11 minutes ago
-
Modi govt deploys new force in IIOJK to terrorize Kashmiris11 minutes ago
-
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad21 minutes ago