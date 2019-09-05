UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Booked Man For Molesting Two Minor Girls After Kidnapping In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 09:59 PM

Police booked man for molesting two minor girls after kidnapping in Rawalpindi

Police on Thursday arrested a man for assaulting two minor girls after kidnapping them

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Police on Thursday arrested a man for assaulting two minor girls after kidnapping them.

According to police, the accused identified as Muhammad Ramzan who abducted the girls aging between 7 and 8 years from Mohala Hukam dad and tookthem to a house where he molested them.

Waris Khan police registered cases against the accused on complaints of parents. The victim girls were shifted to hospital for medical check up.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping Man From

Recent Stories

New Nokia phones introduce class-defining experien ..

28 minutes ago

UAE delegation participates in Seoul Defence Dialo ..

31 minutes ago

Manchester City legend meets fans in UAE

1 hour ago

Training programme for doctors on non-medical mana ..

2 hours ago

Dorian Readies for Landfall After Tracking Along S ..

2 minutes ago

US Strike in Idlib Sign of Frustration With Russia ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.