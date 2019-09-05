Police booked man for molesting two minor girls after kidnapping in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) : Police on Thursday arrested a man for assaulting two minor girls after kidnapping them.

According to police, the accused identified as Muhammad Ramzan who abducted the girls aging between 7 and 8 years from Mohala Hukam dad and tookthem to a house where he molested them.

Waris Khan police registered cases against the accused on complaints of parents. The victim girls were shifted to hospital for medical check up.