Police Booked Man For Molesting Two Minor Girls After Kidnapping In Rawalpindi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 09:59 PM
Police on Thursday arrested a man for assaulting two minor girls after kidnapping them
According to police, the accused identified as Muhammad Ramzan who abducted the girls aging between 7 and 8 years from Mohala Hukam dad and tookthem to a house where he molested them.
Waris Khan police registered cases against the accused on complaints of parents. The victim girls were shifted to hospital for medical check up.