Police Booked Restaurant's Owner For Leaking Water Supply Pipeline Of WASA

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Police booked restaurant's owner for leaking water supply pipeline of WASA

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :The Market police have booked a restaurant's owner for allegedly leaking a water supply pipeline of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in order to steal water for his business.

According to details, on the complaint of Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) WASA Muhammad Ali Samo the restaurant named Mama Rind's owner Qurban Ali Rahimo had been charged under sections 427 and 430 in the FIR.

The complainant claimed that plumbers hired by Rahimo punctured the main line under Tilak Charhi road near Government Jamia Arabia High school and after digging the road connected it to his hotel.

The SDO said the staff of WASA immediately cut off the connection soon after coming to know about the theft.

The police informed that Rahimo, who acquired the hotel on rent, could not be arrested so far.

