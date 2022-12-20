UrduPoint.com

Police Books 3 Unidentified Suspects In 'attempted Murder Case'

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 11:35 PM

A day after a policeman was shot and as a result injured by unknown attackers, the police has booked 3 unidentified suspects in an FIR of attempted murder here on Tuesday

The FIR was registered at GOR police station on the complaint of police constable Munir Ahmed Ghalu who was on duty with the injured cop Imtiaz Ali Panwar at the time of the incident.

The complainant stated that 3 suspects traveling in a rickshaw attacked them when they signaled the vehicle to stop at a snap-checking spot near GTC ground.

He added that the attackers also took away the official weapon of Panwar.

The DIG Hyderabad Peer Muhammad Shah and SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh both visited the injured cop in the hospital and presented him bouquets.

They praised the courage of the policeman for confronting the outlaws.

A police official informed that the suspects were still at large though the police had broadened the scope of the inquiry.

He said all the CCTV cameras in the areas from where they boarded the rickshaw to the place where they attacked the police were being checked.

