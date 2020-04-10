UrduPoint.com
Police Books 8 Including 2 Mosque Imams For Violating Lockdown

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 09:47 PM

The B-Section Police Station in Latifabad on Firday lodged three first information reports (FIRs) against eight persons, including Imams (prayer leaders) of two mosques and the owner of a hair saloon for violating the lockdown and ban on holding congregations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The B-Section Police Station in Latifabad on Firday lodged three first information reports (FIRs) against eight persons, including Imams (prayer leaders) of two mosques and the owner of a hair saloon for violating the lockdown and ban on holding congregations.

The police arrested the two Imams for trying to organize congregations, while the while the hair saloon remained open for three in Latifabad Unit 10.

More Stories From Pakistan

