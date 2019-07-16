Police bound to protect law abiding citizens: SP

UrduPoint.com
ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Astore, Ilyas Ali Tuesday said that ensuring the safety and property of the people from the anti-social elements was the top priority.

Talking to media men here, he said the police force was playing very important role during emergencies and always try to give their best in any untoward situation.

The provincial government was also utilizing all its possible resources for betterment of the people.

He said that district Astore was a very peaceful area and no one would be allowed to ruin the peaceful environment of Astore.

